WATCH: Lindsey Graham’s Epic Defense Of Kavanaugh And The Rule Of Law

On Tuesday, Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) voiced a strong defense against the sliming of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, stressing the importance of the presumption of innocence and methodically refuting the dubious and nonspecific allegations against the judge, which he said wouldn’t even make it out of the “batter’s box” of a civil suit.

Sen. Graham on Judge Kavanaugh: "Is there any presumption of innocence left in the confirmation process? … If the accusation is enough, God help us all around here." pic.twitter.com/VqnGyOTER5 — NBC News (@NBCNews) September 25, 2018

Noting the unclear “standard” for which representatives are supposed to assess Kavanaugh during the upcoming hearing tentatively scheduled for Thursday, Graham said he would “apply the rule of law.”

“What are they supposed to do, interview everyone in Maryland from the summer of 1982? Are they supposed to go to every house in a certain town? There is nothing to be learned here from a FBI investigation,” he told reporters.- READ MORE

As an extraordinary series of uncorroborated, lurid last-minute allegations threatens to derail his confirmation to the Supreme Court, nominee Brett Kavanaugh and Christine Ford, the California professor accusing him of sexually assaulting her more than three decades ago, are set to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee Thursday morning.

The proceedings may be upended by late-breaking developments: In a statement released Wednesday evening, Judiciary Committee Republicans revealed that on Monday, they conducted their “first interview with a man who believes he, not Judge Kavanaugh, had the encounter with Dr. Ford in 1982 that is the basis of his [sic] complaint.” They conducted a second interview the next day.

On Wednesday, Republicans said in the statement, they received a “more in-depth written statement from the man interviewed twice previously who believes he, not Judge Kavanuagh, had the encounter in question with Dr. Ford.” GOP investigators also spoke on the phone with another man making a similar claim.

Ford has previously said there is “zero chance” she would have confused Kavanaugh for anyone else.

In response, an aide to Democrats on the Judiciary Committee reportedly unloaded on Senate Republicans: “Republicans are flailing,” the aide said, according to NBC News. “They are desperately trying to muddy the waters. … Twelve hours before the hearing they suggest two anonymous men claimed to have assaulted her. Democrats were never informed of these assertions in interviews, in violation of Senate rules.” – READ MORE