WATCH: Lindsey Graham Wants a New Special Counsel for Hillary Before Mueller Report Release

In the past few years, South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham has gone from being a President Donald Trump critic to being one of his most loyal foot soldiers. In 2016, Graham said of Trump, “I think he’s a kook. I think he’s crazy. I think he’s unfit for office.” But he’s since played defense for the president on Capitol Hill.

We let Mueller look at ALL THINGS Trump related to collusion & more.



Somebody needs to look at what happened on the other side, find out if the FBI & DOJ had 2 systems – 1 supporting person they wanted to win, 1 out to get the person they wanted to lose.https://t.co/D8jVE0e5XZ — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) March 14, 2019

On Thursday, Graham unrolled his latest defense of Trump, saying that he wouldn’t back a resolution to make the Mueller report public unless there’s a separate special counsel into Hillary Clinton.

In a speech on the floor of the Senate, Graham said, “Why don’t we appoint a Mueller like figure to look into how the Clinton email investigation ended up the way it did?”

Graham added, “Any American out there who did what Secretary Clinton did, you’d be in jail now.” He also said that he wanted a special counsel to look into the FBI’s surveillance of former Trump aide Carter Page. – READ MORE