Politics TV
WATCH: Lindsey Graham Tells Critics ‘I Don’t Give A Shit’ If You Don’t Like Me Working With Trump
Sen. Lindsey Graham had strong words for critics who praised him for working with former President Barack Obama but now attack him for working with President Donald Trump, telling them he doesn’t “give a damn,” or “give a s***.”
Appearing on CNN on Friday with host Kate Bouldan, Graham said, “When I worked with President Obama, and I did on occasion, I was a hero. Now when I work with President Trump, I’m two-faced.”- READ MORE
Daily Wire