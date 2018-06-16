WATCH: Lindsey Graham Tells Critics ‘I Don’t Give A Shit’ If You Don’t Like Me Working With Trump

Sen. Lindsey Graham had strong words for critics who praised him for working with former President Barack Obama but now attack him for working with President Donald Trump, telling them he doesn’t “give a damn,” or “give a s***.”

Appearing on CNN on Friday with host Kate Bouldan, Graham said, “When I worked with President Obama, and I did on occasion, I was a hero. Now when I work with President Trump, I’m two-faced.”- READ MORE

