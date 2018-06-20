WATCH: Lindsey Graham Refuses To Back Down, Torches IG Report for Not Clearing Trump

According to PJ Media, Sen. Graham was “not buying” the IG’s conclusion that there was no “documentary evidence” to prove that political bias had an impact on the investigation, and said as much in his questions to Horowitz and Wray.

Graham opened up by joking that he was unaware of what “book” the FBI had used for the investigation if it was conducted “by the book,” and lamented to the hearing audience, “There is nothing here that is normal, folks.”

The senator then focused in on the August 8, 2016 text exchange between lead FBI agent Peter Strzok and former FBI attorney Lisa Page in which Strzok assuaged Page’s concern that Trump could become president by stating, “No. No he’s not. We’ll stop it,” which Graham found to be “pretty unnerving” in its implications.

Graham noted that just one week later came the already much-discussed conversation between those two in fired FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe’s office about an “insurance policy” to prevent Trump from becoming president, and again stated that this sort of behavior wasn’t “normal.” – READ MORE

