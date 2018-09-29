WATCH: Lindsey Graham Has a Message For Protesters Screaming at Him

Protesters followed Sen. Lindsey Graham through the Senate building while shouting at him after Thursday’s Kavanaugh hearing, making his interview with Fox News difficult to decipher. The Senate has been replete with loud, angry leftist protesters since the Kavanaugh nomination began.

LINDSEY GRAHAM moments ago on Fox (with protesters yelling behind him): “These people can yell all they want to. Doesn’t matter. I believe him.” pic.twitter.com/xyOiaGZnOF — JM Rieger (@RiegerReport) September 27, 2018

Graham had a message for the protesters on Friday morning, tweeting, “These people can yell all they want to. Doesn’t matter. I believe Judge Kavanaugh and thought what they did to Judge Kavanaugh was despicable.” – READ MORE

During Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday, Senator Lindsay Graham (R-SC) sharply criticized Democrats for their handling of Dr. Christine Blasey Ford’s allegations, telling them, “Boy, you all want power. God, I hope you never get it. I hope the American people can see through this sham, that you knew about it and you held it. You had no intention of protecting Dr. Ford.” He also warned Republicans, “if you vote no, you’re legitimizing the most despicable thing I have seen in my time in politics.”

BREAKING: Sen. Graham breaks from letting the woman prosecutor do questioning for Republican senators, and delivers impassioned defense of Judge Kavanaugh. pic.twitter.com/vxNh6EbQxf — MSNBC (@MSNBC) September 27, 2018

Graham said, “If you wanted an FBI investigation, you could have come to us. What you want to do is destroy this guy’s life, hold this seat open, and hope you win in 2020. You’ve said that, not me. … This is the most unethical sham since I’ve been in politics. And if you really wanted to know the truth, you sure as hell wouldn’t have done what you’ve done to this guy.” – READ MORE