WATCH: Lindsey Graham Does It Again With Hilarious Response To Kavanaugh Protester

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), whose fiery and impassioned defense of Judge Brett Kavanaugh has assumed near-legendary status, had a swift response for a protester who told Graham that Kavanuagh should take a lie-detector test.

BASED LINDSEY GRAHAM: Protester yells at him about Kavanaugh taking a polygraph. Graham: "Why don't we dunk him in the water and see if he floats?" Im crying. pic.twitter.com/0er3W8Gi2r — Benny (@bennyjohnson) October 4, 2018

Without missing a beat, Graham turned to the protester and snapped, “Why don’t we dunk him in the water and see if he floats.”- READ MORE

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell filed a motion Wednesday for a cloture vote on Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, setting in motion the procedure that would usher in the first vote sometime Friday and the vote on the full Senate floor on Saturday. McConnell also announced that the FBI’s updated report on Kavanaugh was ready.

On the Senate floor, McConnell said, “This evening, the Senate will receive the results of the FBI’s supplemental background investigation of Judge Brett Kavanaugh,” adding that senators would “have the opportunity to review the investigators’ records.”

Early Thursday, Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, tweeted that the panel had received the report after White House Deputy Press Secretary Raj Shah said in a statement that the White House had transmitted the report to the Senate.

The White House contends that Senators have “ample time” to review the seventh background inquiry into Kavanaugh’s record with McConnell’s cloture filing. Those close to the situation now anticipate a confirmation vote to come some time Saturday. Precise scheduling will come from Leader McConnell. – READ MORE