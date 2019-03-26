WATCH – Lindsey Graham Blasts Lack Of Investigation Into Dems: ‘Those Days Are Over’

On Monday, Senator Lindsey Graham held a press conference to discuss the results of the Mueller investigation into alleged collusion between the 2016 Trump campaign and Russia, and Graham was clear that he was through with the Democrats and the intelligence community going unscathed despite possible evidence of wrongdoing, blasting, “When it comes to the FISA warrant, the Clinton campaign, the counter-intelligence investigation, it’s pretty much been swept under the rug except by a few Republicans in the House. Those days are over.”

Graham began by admonishing reporters, “Here’s the deal: were going to have about thirty or forty minutes together and y’all won’t ambush me every five minutes in the hall.” He noted that grand jury information contained in the Mueller report cannot be released as that is prohibited by law as it would compromise the grand jury process.

Graham then launched into his condemnation of the press for their one-sided reporting and the lack of interest in pursuing possible wrongdoing by Democrats – READ MORE