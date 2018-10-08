WATCH: Linda Sarsour Introduces Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand At Anti-Kavanaugh Event

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) has been openly courting progressives, likely as part of a plan to position herself as the chosen candidate of the far left ahead of the 2020 Democratic presidential primary. But on Thursday, Gillibrand may have taken her furthest left turn yet; she was introduced at a “#CancelKavanaugh” rally by none other than Women’s March organizer (and noted anti-Semite), Linda Sarsour.

Watch: @SenGillibrand introduced by antisemite and conspiracy theorist @Lsarsour at yesterday’s march against Judge Kavanaugh. pic.twitter.com/FKZfX3taaC — The Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) October 7, 2018

Sarsour has, of course, been on the front lines of the anti-Kavanaugh movement as part of the Women’s March, and in line with her role as a professional political organizer. There’s no way Gillibrand missed Sarsour’s presence at the rally, but strangely, Gillibrand — a serious political contender for the highest office in the land — made no effort to distance herself from the controversial leftist leader. – READ MORE

“My heart breaks when I think about how Kavanaugh’s confirmation would hurt expecting and new moms too, who would have a harder time getting access to the maternity care that they need,” said Sen. Tammy Duckworth, Illinois Democrat, during a press conference.

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, New York Democrat, said the judge would outlaw abortion, criminalizing women who seek reproductive health care.

“This judge will undermine the ability of women of color, particularly, to survive,” she said. “The intention is to take away women’s rights.” – READ MORE