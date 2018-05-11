WATCH: Liberal Parents Indoctrinate Their Children On Gender Identity, Transgenderism

A video for “Cut,” posted to YouTube last week, documents parents discussing with their young children “infinite” genders, non-binary gender pronouns, transgenderism, and surgical body mutilation. The children in the video appear to have not yet even hit their teen years.

In one exchange, a mother who identifies as “trans non-binary,” informs her daughter that she is going to have her breasts removed. The young girl looks absolutely terrified and tells her mom that she still has “mixed feelings” on the surgery. “[It’s] a lot scary,” she timidly explains, adding, “You’re gonna look different.”

Another mother tells her two young boys that a “wiener” doesn’t necessarily make you a boy; there are “infinite” genders, she claims, as her two sons look beyond confused. – READ MORE

