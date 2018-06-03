WATCH: Liberal Millenials Claim They Would Rather Date MS-13 Members Than Trump Supporters

As The Daily Caller noted, the MS-13 gang “operates by the motto of rape, control and kill. It’s one of the world’s most brutal street gangs and it’s responsible for many murders in the U.S.”

Trump made headlines by calling them “animals,” which aggrieved many liberals. However, I never thought I would see people saying they would rather date gang members than Trump supporters.

Among the reasons given? Well, one person said that Trump supporters “weren’t for them.” It makes one wonder whether they believe MS-13 is.

One of the guys who went with the MS-13 member said it wasn’t young girls’ fault that they’re Trump supporters because it’s not like women can think for themselves.

“A lot of Trump supporters were probably raised by rich white dads and people with lots and lots of money,” the guy said. “And they’re bred into being Trump supporters. I’m from Connecticut and I can tell you 80 percent of the girls in high school would say that they’re ‘Republican’ when they were in high school because their dads were rich white dads and had no idea what Republican even meant.” – READ MORE

