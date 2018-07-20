WATCH: Levin Reminds ‘Pseudo-Media’ Of How Badly Democrats Have Mishandled Russia

Mark Levin appeared on Fox News’ “Hannity” earlier this week and offered sharp criticism of the mainstream media’s slanted coverage of President Donald Trump’s summit with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

Levin told host Sean Hannity, “Well, comparing the president’s conference with Putin to Pearl Harbor, 9/11, Kristallnacht, the beginning of the holocaust, calling him a traitor and treasonous. You know, two weeks ago they said he was running Japanese internment camps and Nazi concentration camps, this is the pseudo-media.”

Levin could not resist working in a jab at media darling porn star Stormy Daniels, who was arrested recently and released with no charge.- READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1