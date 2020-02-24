WATCH: Leftists explode at Chris Matthews, demand his firing over Bernie comparison to victorious Nazis

MSNBC host Chris Matthews faced an onslaught of backlash, including calls for his firing, late Saturday for comparing Sen. Bernie Sanders’ Nevada victory to the Nazi victory over France.

“I’m reading last night about the fall of France in the summer of 1940,” Matthews said. “And the general, Reynaud, calls up Churchill and says, ‘It’s over.’ And Churchill says, ‘How can it be? You’ve got the greatest army in Europe. How can it be over?’ He said, ‘It’s over.'”

MSNBC’s Chris Matthews likens Sanders victory in Nevada to Nazi Germany overrunning France in 1940: “It’s too late to stop him … it’s over” pic.twitter.com/6GJetLoDkq — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) February 22, 2020

In response, critics called for Matthews’ ousting from MSNBC, and the hashtag “#FireChrisMatthews” trended on Twitter.

“It is absolutely unacceptable that Matthews is making comparisons between Bernie Sanders, whose family was murdered by Nazis, to Nazis. @HardballChris needs to retire. Immediately,” Media Matters editor Parker Malloy said. – READ MORE

