WATCH: Leftists Bring Guillotine With Trump Effigy On It To White House During RNC Convention

Leftist protesters brought a guillotine with an effigy of President Donald Trump on it to the White House on Thursday, where the president delivered his speech on the final night of the Republican National Convention.

Daily Caller reporter Shelby Talcott said that a piece of paper that was placed on the effigy stated, “Ticket – Fascist, Rapist, Criminal.”

Someone just put a fake Trump on the guillotine in front of the White House. There’s a piece of paper on him that says “Ticket – Fascist, Rapist, Criminal”@DailyCaller pic.twitter.com/zOmQ7DgIo0 — Shelby Talcott (@ShelbyTalcott) August 28, 2020

During his speech, Trump directly addressed the violent mobs that have sought to intimidate people across the country, as well as the riots and looting that have struck Democratic-controlled cities.

“This election will decide whether we save the American dream or whether we allow a socialist agenda to demolish our cherished destiny,” Trump said. “As has foolishly been done for many decades, your vote will decide whether we protect law-abiding Americans, or whether we give free rein to violent anarchists and agitators and criminals who threatened our citizens. And this election will decide whether we will defend the American way of life or whether we will allow a radical movement to completely dismantle and destroy it. That won’t happen.” – READ MORE

