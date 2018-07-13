WATCH: Leftist Melts When Asked To Prove White Privilege ‘Wh-wha-huh? What? Huh?’

During a sit-down conversation with a guest, conservative commentator and author Jesse Lee Peterson posed a simple challenge: Prove white privilege exists.

It should have been pretty easy. After all, we’re supposed to believe that “white privilege” is everywhere, giving Caucasians an unfair and unearned advantage at almost every turn.

If that were true, you’d think that major examples would be prevalent, yet when pressed, the leftist guest only turned into a sputtering mess.

“Does white privilege exist?” Peterson asked his guest. “Absolutely,” she answered.

“And where’s the proof of that?” he followed up. “All around!” she responded. – READ MORE

An eye-opening chart from AEI shows that if a level playing field is the goal, affirmative action is failing miserably, at least when it comes to medical school acceptance.

The institute compared university medical school acceptance numbers for people of different races who have similar MCAT scores.

That Medical College Admission Test is the gold standard for determining which students are best prepared to enter the challenging medical field. In theory, candidates with similar MCAT scores should be equally ready to enter medical school.

You might think that universities would have pretty similar acceptance rates for all people who do well on the MCAT. After all, skin color isn’t supposed to be a factor; an individual’s preparedness to handle the courses should be the only consideration.

The facts paint a disturbing picture, however. Among medical school applicants with almost identical MCAT scores, Asian and white individuals seem to be discriminated against, while Hispanic and black students are accepted at dramatically higher rates.

“(For) applicants to US medical schools between 2013-2016 with average GPAs (3.40 to 3.59) and average MCAT scores (27 to 29), black applicants were almost 4 times more likely to be accepted to US medical schools than Asians in that applicant pool (81.2% vs. 20.6%), and 2.8 times more likely than white applicants,” reported AEI. – READ MORE

