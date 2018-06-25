WATCH: Left-Wing Activists Harass Florida AG Pam Bondi At Movie Theater, Spit On Her

Left-wing activists harassed Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi at a movie theater on Saturday over her support for the Trump administration, yelling at her as she left and returned to her vehicle.

The Tampa Bay Times reports: A video of the confrontation, taken by progressive activist Timothy Heberlein of Organize Florida, shows several people shouting down Bondi as she leaves the theater escorted by law enforcement after seeing Won’t You Be My Neighbor.

“What would Mister Rogers think about you and your legacy in Florida? Taking away health insurance from people with pre-existing conditions, Pam Bondi!” Maria José Chapa, a left-wing organizer, screamed at Bondi. “Shame on you!” – READ MORE

