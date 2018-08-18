WATCH: Left Turns On Itself, Trevor Noah Mocks Peter Strzok After Launching GoFundMe Page

According to The Daily Wire, the liberal-leaning Trump-hating host of Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show,” Trevor Noah, took great exception to not only the constantly shifting goal of the fundraising account but also the obviously misplaced priorities of Trump-hating leftists who are funding Strzok while other far more worthy causes go unfunded.
Noah began by noting that “stock photo” FBI agent Strzok had been fired for his overt political bias and played a series of clips of media reports discussing the rapid growth of the fundraising account on his behalf.
“Ok, first off, this is some bulls**t we need to address about GoFundMe’s in general,” stated Noah. “How do people say ‘this is the amount I need’ and then change the amount when they get it? That’s not a thing!”
Noah used as an example a man on the street asking for $50 to go see his family, then asking for $100 for the same thing once he’d reached that total, and so on, prompting Noah to exclaim, “This is a scam!”- READ MORE
In his online appeal for money after being fired this week, disgraced former FBI agent Peter Strzok credited an unlikely source to vouch for his victim status: The Weekly Standard.
At one time a leading conservative magazine, the Standard declared last month that Strzok’s plight was merely an “overwrought tale of bias” and the case against him is “just sound and fury.” The article brushed off Strzok’s actions as “several bad judgment calls” and blasted Congressional Republicans for continuing a criminal investigation into the now-unemployed G-man.
On July 24, 2016, just days before Strzok helped launch a counterintelligence probe into the Trump campaign, Kristol gave Strzok and the Obama Justice Department a big assist from the anti-Trump Right by posting a flawed and questionably-sourced article. “Putin’s Party” is compelling evidence that Kristol and the Standard were far from mere sideline observers as the Trump-Russia collusion scam took shape in the summer of 2016.
(…)
Kristol’s article hits on every single one of the Simpson-Steele talking points: Trump forced the GOP to water-down language on the Ukraine in the party’s platform (it didn’t happen); the Russians were behind Wikileaks’ release of the DNC’s hacked emails (unproven); Trump encouraged foreign powers to interfere in the election (he didn’t); and Trump would not honor U.S. commitments to NATO (an overblown assessment of Trump’s NATO criticism nearly all the Republican candidates made). He listed a handful of unknown Trump campaign associates who would soon become household names, including campaign manager Paul Manafort; national security advisor, Lt. General Michael Flynn; and foreign policy aide Carter Page. (Strzok and the FBI formally opened their investigation into the three men—and campaign aide George Papadopoulos—on July 31, 2016.)– READ MORE