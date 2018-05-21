WATCH: LeBron James Might Have Snubbed a Fan Wearing a ‘Make America Great Again’ Hat

Cleveland Cavaliers Star Lebron James Is One Of The Most Outspoken Anti-trumpers In The National Basketball League, But Is He So Anti-trump That He Would Snub A Fan For Wearing A Maga Cap? A New Video Has People Asking Precisely That.

The video in question was taken during Game 3 against the Boston Celtics when James was discarding one of his used towels. Many front row fans are thrilled to get a player’s cast off for their sports collection. But as James neared the sidelines, it appears that he purposefully bypassed a fan who was wearing one of President Trump’s famous, bight red “Make America Great Again” hats, the Big Lead reported.

LeBron James deliberately throws towel beyond the reach of hopeful Trump supporter in the front row.

Excellent recognition and execution. @Ringer @SheaSerrano pic.twitter.com/mL2Lftoh1K — Unlimited Turbo (@unlimited_turbo) May 20, 2018

It appears that James looked in the ball cap-wearing man’s direction only to turn away from him and throw the towel to someone else. – READ MORE

