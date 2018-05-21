True Pundit

WATCH: LeBron James Might Have Snubbed a Fan Wearing a ‘Make America Great Again’ Hat

Posted on by
Cleveland Cavaliers Star Lebron James Is One Of The Most Outspoken Anti-trumpers In The National Basketball League, But Is He So Anti-trump That He Would Snub A Fan For Wearing A Maga Cap? A New Video Has People Asking Precisely That.

The video in question was taken during Game 3 against the Boston Celtics when James was discarding one of his used towels. Many front row fans are thrilled to get a player’s cast off for their sports collection. But as James neared the sidelines, it appears that he purposefully bypassed a fan who was wearing one of President Trump’s famous, bight red “Make America Great Again” hats, the Big Lead reported.

It appears that James looked in the ball cap-wearing man’s direction only to turn away from him and throw the towel to someone else. – READ MORE

Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James is one of the most outspoken anti-Trumpers in the National Basketball League, but is he so anti-Trump that he would snub a fan for wearing a MAGA cap? A new video has people asking precisely that.

