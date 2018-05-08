Watch lava slowly engulf a poor, abandoned car sitting in the path of Hawaii’s volcano

Late last week, Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano erupted, spewing lava from a massive crack in the ground near a residential subdivision. It wasn’t entirely unexpected, as the eruption was preceded by several small earthquakes and large bulges had formed in the ground where the Earth eventually cracked open. Nevertheless, many residents were forced from their homes as the lava slowly poured from the gap, and new time lapse footage of one unfortunate abandoned car being swallowed up gives you a good idea of a worst-case scenario.

The original video, which was posted by a man named Brandon Clement, shows the liquid rock flowing through a fence before crossing a residential road and then engulfing a Ford Mustang as it sits helplessly on the side of the road. The area had already been under evacuation orders for some time, so it’s likely that the car’s owner was long gone by the time the lava reached his home and vehicle. – READ MORE

