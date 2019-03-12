WATCH: Laura Ingraham Tears Into AOC’s ‘Searing Intellect’

On Monday night, Laura Ingraham, host of Fox’s “The Ingraham Angle,” slammed the young radical leftists taking over the Democratic Party, ripping Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), who appeared at the South by Southwest Festival over the weekend and drew a large crowd, as “that searing intellect.” Ingraham warned that to ignore the lies that the leftists purvey about America was dangerous, as they could be the leaders of tomorrow, then segued to the genuine question as to whether free speech even existed in America today, as conservatives are routinely demonized at work, schools or colleges, and even in the military for speaking their minds. She concluded by targeting CNN for their relentless attacks on President Trump.

At the festival, Ocasio-Cortez had suggested that America is “garbage” and ranted that former President Ronald Reagan presented a “racist” vision of the country. She said of Reagan, “He’s painting this, like, really resentful vision of essentially, black women, who were doing nothing, that were sucks on our country.”

Ingraham commented, “And to think I didn’t know that the word ‘sucks’ could be used as a noun. Learn something new every day. To think that they actually lined up around the block to hear that searing intellect.” – MORE