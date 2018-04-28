WATCH: Laura Ingraham Slams Ana Navarro For Calling Her Out Over Kanye West Support

Fox News host Laura Ingraham went for the jugular Thursday night when she used her show to respond to a tweet from CNN political commentator Ana Navarro.

On Wednesday, referring to the Kanye West controversy, Navarro tweeted out: “Has Ms. Ingraham told Kanye to, ‘shut up and sing’ yet, or does that only apply to anti-Trump black celebrities?” – READ MORE

