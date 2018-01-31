WATCH: Laura Ingraham Shreds ‘Feminist’ on Live TV Who Claims Melania Is ‘Disgusted’ By Trump

On Monday night, Fox News host Laura Ingraham invited Sarah Beauchamp of Nylon magazine to her show to discuss Beauchamp’s recently published article, “No, Melania Trump Is Not Trolling Her Husband.” The premise of the article is that Melania Trump “hates” her husband “like the rest of us.”

Ingraham pressed Beauchamp on her status as a “feminist” since she is questioning another woman’s lifestyle choices. Beauchamp responded, “I don’t think I’m judging Melania’s life choices — well, to be fair, I guess I would judge a woman who would choose to marry Donald Trump. He’s truly a disgusting human being.” She added, ”I think that Donald Trump is disgusting. I would say that is a fact.”

Ingraham then asked, “You said, ‘Donald Trump is disgusting,’ that’s a fact. Well you’re a writer, so you know when you use the word ‘disgusting,’ that’s a subjective statement, is it not? It is not a fact. It is a fact that he’s president of the United States. It is not a fact that he’s disgusting.” – READ MORE

Laura Ingraham ripped into the “irreparably tainted” Mueller investigation into Russian collusion with the claim that it is now an example of “how big government can end up becoming a threat to a representative democracy.”

On her Thursday night edition of The Ingraham Angle, Fox News’s latest primetime star opened with a blistering breakdown of the gobsmacking corruption and conflict of interest that has fueled, not only Hillary Clinton’s exoneration over her email scandal, but Robert Mueller’s special counsel investigation into Russian collusion.

Specifically, Ingraham pointed to text messages written by FBI Agent Peter Strzok in August of 2016 that read: “I want to believe the path you threw out for consideration in Andy’s office — that there’s no way [Trump] gets elected — but I’m afraid we can’t take that risk. It’s like an insurance policy in the unlikely event you die before you’re 40.” – READ MORE