WATCH: Laura Ingraham Just Made George W. Bush Regret Attacking Trump, Calling Himself “Pretty Good”

If the establishment is striking back, Laura Ingraham was ready.

In a monologue Tuesday on Fox News’ “The Ingraham Angle,” the popular conservative talk show host who was an early supporter of now-President Donald Trump during his insurgent primary campaign, lashed out at the Republican establishment and “the expert class.”

But she saved some of her hottest fire for the last Republican to hold the White House before Trump, and reports that former President George W. Bush is running down the administration in private conversations.

At issue was a report published to Twitter by the National Journal, depicting the 43rd president sporting his “trademark smirk” to quip that Trump’s current troubles in the White House “sorta makes me look pretty good, doesn’t it?” – READ MORE

