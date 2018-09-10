WATCH: ‘Last Man Standing’ Releases New Sneak Peek and Makes It Clear It’s All Thanks to Fans

Many fans were devastated when the popular show “Last Man Standing” was booted from ABC, but a group of dedicated fans didn’t take just accept the show’s fate: they fought back and landed the show a new network.

Now, Tim Allen and the rest of the show’s cast have taken to Youtube with the show’s latest promotion to highlight a few of the superfans that saved the show.

“I would say the fanbase, without any jokes, was startling,” said Allen.

Nancy Travis, the leading lady of “Last Man Standing,” said the fans were “very vocal and very active” in ensuring the show’s return. – READ MORE

A sitcom star who has himself faced backlash for expressing his personal views has publicly addressed the cancellation of Roseanne Barr’s hit ABC series after a Twitter rant many perceived as racist.

In comments to reporters at the 2018 Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour earlier this week, comedian Tim Allen said he did not recognize the intolerance apparently on display in Barr’s tweets.

“You know, I go way back with Rosie and that’s not the Roseanne I know,” he said.

The 65-year-old, whose own canceled ABC series was revived in a deal with Fox this year, said the fallout over Barr’s comments forced him to address the issue with a variety of people, including his mother.

“And she goes, ‘What did she mean by all that?’” Allen said. “And I said, ‘I don’t know.’”

He went on to describe Barr as among the “most diverse and tolerant” women he has ever known.

“So whatever got in her head isn’t the Roseanne I know,” he said.

Beyond the impact on Barr’s career, Allen shared his thoughts about what he believes is an increasingly volatile environment, especially for those tasked with making audiences laugh.

He called it a “very icy time” for comedians, unlike anything he has seen in nearly four decades in the industry. – READ MORE