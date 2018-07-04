Politics TV
WATCH: L.A. Mayor Garcetti Tweets Out Warning About Fireworks. It Blows Up In His Face.
Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti had what he thought would be a Big Idea to dissuade citizens from setting off fireworks for the Fourth of July.
#Fireworks are illegal in the City of Los Angeles and even small ones can cause a lot of damage.
This watermelon was completely destroyed by a firework the size of a stick of gum.
🎆 This #FourthOfJuly be safe, find a professional show near you: https://t.co/gow9utbD5K pic.twitter.com/KHqrJZDVba
— Mayor Eric Garcetti (@MayorOfLA) July 2, 2018
But it backfired in one heck of a major way.
Mr. Mayor, thanks for showing how dope it would be to blow up a watermelon! https://t.co/HFhbBLLD0f
— (((Mike Glenn))) (@mrglenn) July 3, 2018
In his next safety video, Mayor Garcetti will demonstrate the danger of supplying free beer to all the kids at the skate parkhttps://t.co/r56amK2U3w
— David Burge (@iowahawkblog) July 3, 2018
