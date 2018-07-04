WATCH: L.A. Mayor Garcetti Tweets Out Warning About Fireworks. It Blows Up In His Face.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti had what he thought would be a Big Idea to dissuade citizens from setting off fireworks for the Fourth of July.

#Fireworks are illegal in the City of Los Angeles and even small ones can cause a lot of damage.

This watermelon was completely destroyed by a firework the size of a stick of gum.

🎆 This #FourthOfJuly be safe, find a professional show near you: https://t.co/gow9utbD5K pic.twitter.com/KHqrJZDVba

— Mayor Eric Garcetti (@MayorOfLA) July 2, 2018