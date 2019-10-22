WATCH: Kurdish Residents Throw Tomatoes at U.S. Troops as They Withdraw From Syria

Kurdish residents in the city of Qamishli blocked American forces who were trying to withdraw from northern Syria.

The group of ungrateful Kurds had the audacity to throw tomatoes at our troops as they drove by.

Their anger comes after President Trump ordered the U.S. to leave Syria and come home.

President Trump has been forced to face off against warmongers in both parties over his decision to leave Syria.

However, the good news is that the American people agree with him and support the decision to leave the war-torn region. – READ MORE

