WATCH: Klobuchar Struggles to Explain Why Trump Shouldn’t Get Credit for Economy, Talks About ‘Mean Tweets’ Instead

Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) struggled to explain why President Donald Trump doesn’t deserve any credit for the booming economy.

"I give our workers and our businesses the credit." Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Amy Klobuchar says the American workforce and "policies in place, starting with President Obama" get the credit for historically strong economic numbers. #CNNSOTU https://t.co/WJteTOtke8 pic.twitter.com/neSexIvl8q — State of the Union (@CNNSotu) May 5, 2019

In April, unemployment plummeted to just 3.6 percent which is the lowest point in nearly half a century. Additionally, wages grew while the average hours worked per week shrunk, meaning Americans are being paid more for less work.

Despite the clear benefit to workers, Klobuchar struggled to admit the recent economic revelations were good for the country during an interview Sunday on “State of the Union” with Jake Tapper. Instead, she claimed that Americans aren’t actually better off. – read more