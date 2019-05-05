WATCH: Klobuchar Struggles to Explain Why Trump Shouldn’t Get Credit for Economy, Talks About ‘Mean Tweets’ Instead

Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) struggled to explain why President Donald Trump doesn’t deserve any credit for the booming economy.
In April, unemployment plummeted to just 3.6 percent which is the lowest point in nearly half a century. Additionally, wages grew while the average hours worked per week shrunk, meaning Americans are being paid more for less work.
Despite the clear benefit to workers, Klobuchar struggled to admit the recent economic revelations were good for the country during an interview Sunday on "State of the Union" with Jake Tapper. Instead, she claimed that Americans aren't actually better off.