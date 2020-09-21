WATCH: Klobuchar Struggles to Defend 2016 Position on Filling Supreme Court Vacancy

Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D., Minn.) on Sunday struggled to explain her reversal on supporting a Senate vote for a Supreme Court nominee during an election year.

Klobuchar said Sunday that the Senate should wait to vote for a new Supreme Court nominee until after the November election. In 2016, however, Klobuchar pushed for a Senate vote on Obama Supreme Court nominee Merrick Garland ahead of that year’s presidential election.

Asked about the reversal from her 2016 position, Klobuchar told CNN, “We are in modern history where literally just in the last time a justice was considered after someone died unexpectedly, Justice Scalia, a new rule was set by our colleagues.” – READ MORE

