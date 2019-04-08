WATCH: Kirstjen Nielsen Speaks Out After Resignation

Outgoing Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen addressed the media outside her Virginia home Monday, for the first time since resigning from the agency.

“I just want to thank the president again for this tremendous opportunity to serve the country,” Nielsen said to reporters.

“I share the president’s goal of securing the border. I will continue to support all efforts to address the humanitarian and security crisis on the border.”

President Donald Trump announced Sunday U.S. Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Kevin McAleenan will take over as acting head of DHS.

McAleenan joined the Trump administration in January 2017. He previously served as deputy commissioner of CBP under former President Barack Obama.

The president thanked Nielsen for her service after she resigned Sunday. It is not yet clear when she will be leaving the DHS.

