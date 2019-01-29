WATCH: Kirsten Gillibrand Gets Awkward While Preaching At Church

Presidential hopeful Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) got awkward last week while preaching at Al Sharpton’s National Action Network’s King Day Public Policy Forum on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Senator Kirsten Gillibrand started preaching this morning during her remarks at NAN’s King Day Public Policy Forum. #NANMLK19 pic.twitter.com/Zp756P4uwD — Reverend Al Sharpton (@TheRevAl) January 21, 2019

“We will wear the belt of truth because we know the truth,” Gillibrand yelled to the crowd while making awkward gestures. “We speak truth to power. We will put on the bright breastplate of righteousness because we know right from wrong.”

“And we will not forget it,” Gillibrand continued. “We will hold that shield of faith, as Dr. King said, faith is taking the first step, even when you don’t see the whole staircase. So hold on to that faith tightly.”

"We will wield the sword of the spirit, the sword of the spirit is the word of God and the good book promises us the light shines on the darkness and the darkness has not overcome it."