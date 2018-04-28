WATCH: Kim Jong Un’s synchronized bodyguard jogging team captivates Twitter

Yesterday, a North Korean leader crossed the border into South Korea for the first time since the end of the Korean War, and Kim Jong Un brought plenty of bodyguards with him to the summit. One thing’s for sure: Kim’s security detail has to be in fairly good shape:

As Kim Jong Un drove away from the early session of his summit with South Korean President Moon Jae-in, 12 bodyguards were seen running beside the vehicle https://t.co/eoal8QhGZj pic.twitter.com/1rXBqXAUUx — CNN International (@cnni) April 27, 2018

Kim Jong Un is going back to North Korea for lunch, complete with a platoon of body guards in suits running beside his Merc pic.twitter.com/oe3rmlzSgK — Anna Fifield (@annafifield) April 27, 2018

Now there’s something you don’t see every day. – READ MORE

