WATCH: Kim Jong Un’s synchronized bodyguard jogging team captivates Twitter

Posted on by
Yesterday, a North Korean leader crossed the border into South Korea for the first time since the end of the Korean War, and Kim Jong Un brought plenty of bodyguards with him to the summit. One thing’s for sure: Kim’s security detail has to be in fairly good shape:

Now there’s something you don’t see every day. – READ MORE

Here's something you don't see every day.

