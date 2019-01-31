WATCH: Kids Play Hockey To Pass The Time After 75-Car Pileup

Canadians took out their hockey sticks and pucks after a massive pileup on a snow covered highway near Montreal, Quebec, gave them ample time to play the country’s national winter sport while they waited for the mess to clear.

A video surfaced of youngsters playing hockey after the Sunday morning collision on westbound Highway 40, roughly 12 miles east of Montreal, according to CBC News.

Local police say more than 75 vehicles crashed in the pileup, CBC reported. Some media outlets have reported the number is less. Between 40 and 50 cars were involved in the crash, according to Yahoo Canada Sports.

The highway was blocked for a number of hours as tow trucks and ambulatory vehicles attended to the scene.

Mario Labrecque, who was involved in the pileup, described the highway conditions as “totally icy” and said there was poor visibility on the road, according to CBC. The pileup followed a bout of snowy weather that hit southern Quebec.

A few people suffered minor injuries in the pileup, but no one was gravely hurt, according to CBC. An ambulance transported a pregnant woman involved in the crash to the hospital to ensure she had not been harmed, CBC reported.

“There’s a lot of damage,” Labrecque said, CBC reported. “They’re crashed all around.”

Sunday’s pileup was not the first time Canada has suffered enormous crashes following large snow and ice storms.

