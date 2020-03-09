WATCH: Kevin McCarthy Says Democrats Delayed Vote On Coronavirus Funding So They Could Run Attack Ads

House Minority Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) told Fox News on Sunday that Democrats held onto the bill for emergency funding to combat the coronavirus so that they could run attack ads against members of the Republican Party.

“Three Republicans voting against it, I don’t get that at all in the middle of a crisis, sir,” Fox News’s Maria Bartiromo said.

“No, and you would have to ask them,” McCarthy responded. “But what’s even worse about this, we should have had this bill a week earlier. The Democrats actually held this bill, so Congresswoman Bustos, who runs the DCCC, could run ads against Republicans.” – READ MORE

