WATCH: Kelsey Grammer Says Trump Has Accomplished More Than ‘Washington Clowns’ Have In 60 Years

One of the few Hollywood conservatives, Kelsey Grammer of TV’s “Frasier,” is singing President Trump’s praises for doing more in 60 years than all of the “Washington clowns” that have been his detractors.

According to Newsbusters, Grammer sat down with Christiane Amanpour on the PBS show “Amanpour and Company” on Tuesday night. First, the host asked if his outspoken conservatism has been costly to him in any way in such a left-wing bastion like Hollywood.

“Can I ask you, Kelsey, because we were talking obviously about today’s politics and it’s very divisive, very partisan, whether it’s in the United States, whether it’s here,” Amanpour began. “You are one of those rare Hollywood beasts who is conservative, and you voted for Donald Trump. And I just wonder, what, whether you sort of took any hits in Hollywood for that? Did you feel that you were sort of marginalized?” – READ MORE