WATCH: Kellyanne’s Nails It with Hilarious Response to Bill Kristol’s Potential Presidential Run

Kellyanne Conway has a reputation for staying cool under pressure, always seeming to have the right answer even when facing hostile interviewers.

The White House adviser was extra-relaxed on Friday, while chatting with fellow conservative commentator Eric Bolling. The quick-witted Conway used the interview with the former Fox News journalist to slip in a hilarious zinger — but it wasn’t about Donald Trump.

In a video released by Bolling’s new employer, CRTV, the reporter mentioned to Conway that “Never Trumper” Bill Kristol may run in 2020 in a desperate attempt to be elected president.

Eric Bolling: 'Bill Kristol may run for president.' Kellyanne Conway doesn't miss a beat: 'Of this country?' Watch @ericbolling's full one on one with @KellyannePolls on @CRTV:https://t.co/b1QlO3Jhoe pic.twitter.com/plWJwNBggY — CRTV (@CRTV) August 4, 2018

Kristol, best known as the editor of The Weekly Standard and his frequent television appearances as a political analyst, has strongly opposed Donald Trump since Trump announced his candidacy for the presidency.- READ MORE

Bill Kristol, the former editor-in-chief of The Weekly Standard, is considering challenging President Donald Trump in the 2020 Republican primary.

Kristol, who is consistently one of the most vocal anti-Trump Republicans, has been considering a run for months, a source familiar with Kristol’s thinking told The Daily Caller News Foundation.

Kristol, who remains an editor-at-large for the Standard, said he has no plans to run but declined to rule it out when asked by TheDCNF.

“No plans to run. But I’m randomly in Boston today, and happen to have had lunch with someone who does a lot of work in New Hampshire,” Kristol wrote in an email. “As he’d say, ‘Ya nevah know.’” – READ MORE

