WATCH: Kellyanne Conway Slams Democrats For Using Dreamers As A ‘Blunt Instrument Against The President’

White House Counselor Kellyanne Conway wondered on Fox News Tuesday whether Democratic lawmakers were using Dreamers as a “blunt instrument” against President Trump.

“DACA is a great example of the president being opened up a people’s ideas and saying okay, that I’m not going to take care of the 600,000. We will do all 1.8 million. He said that in a bicameral, bipartisan meeting in the cabinet room. Fox News covered the entire hour. Yet you can’t have the Democrats back to the table. They won’t come back and fix it.” – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *