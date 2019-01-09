 

WATCH: Kellyanne Conway Destroys ‘Smarta**’ Jim Acosta After Stunt

Counselor to the president, Kellyanne Conway, blasted CNN’s Jim Acosta on Tuesday after Acosta tried to create a “viral” moment by asking if President Donald Trump was going to tell the truth during his speech tonight, referring to Acosta as a “smarta**.”

“Kellyanne, can you promise the president will tell the truth tonight?” Acosta asked. “Will he tell the truth?”

“Yes, Jim. Do you promise that you will?” Conway responded. “The whole truth and nothing but the truth, so help you God? Am I allowed to mention God to you?” – READ  MORE

 

Staff