WATCH: Keith Ellison Runs From Questions On DNC Paying Hillary Clinton Millions

DNC vice chairman Rep. Keith Ellison (D-MN) ignores questions about the DNC paying millions of dollars to Hillary Clinton for her campaign email lists. pic.twitter.com/02ruIdIuqI — Ryan Saavedra 🇺🇸 (@RealSaavedra) May 3, 2018

In a video published by The Washington Free Beacon on Wednesday, Democratic National Committee vice chairman Rep. Keith Ellison (D-MN) dodged questions about the Democratic Party paying Hillary Clinton millions of dollars for email campaign email lists.

The questions were asked by a member of the conservative group America Rising as Ellison was leaving an event in Minnesota. – READ MORE

