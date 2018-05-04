True Pundit

Politics TV

WATCH: Keith Ellison Runs From Questions On DNC Paying Hillary Clinton Millions

Posted on by
Share:

In a video published by The Washington Free Beacon on Wednesday, Democratic National Committee vice chairman Rep. Keith Ellison (D-MN) dodged questions about the Democratic Party paying Hillary Clinton millions of dollars for email campaign email lists.

The questions were asked by a member of the conservative group America Rising as Ellison was leaving an event in Minnesota. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

WATCH: Keith Ellison Runs From Questions On DNC Paying Hillary Clinton Millions
WATCH: Keith Ellison Runs From Questions On DNC Paying Hillary Clinton Millions

In a video published by The Washington Free Beacon on Wednesday, Democratic National Committee vice chairman Rep. Keith Ellison (D-MN) dodged questions about the Democratic Party paying Hillary Clinton millions of dollars for email campaign email lists.

Daily Wire Daily Wire
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: