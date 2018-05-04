Politics TV
WATCH: Keith Ellison Runs From Questions On DNC Paying Hillary Clinton Millions
DNC vice chairman Rep. Keith Ellison (D-MN) ignores questions about the DNC paying millions of dollars to Hillary Clinton for her campaign email lists. pic.twitter.com/02ruIdIuqI
— Ryan Saavedra 🇺🇸 (@RealSaavedra) May 3, 2018
In a video published by The Washington Free Beacon on Wednesday, Democratic National Committee vice chairman Rep. Keith Ellison (D-MN) dodged questions about the Democratic Party paying Hillary Clinton millions of dollars for email campaign email lists.
The questions were asked by a member of the conservative group America Rising as Ellison was leaving an event in Minnesota. – READ MORE
