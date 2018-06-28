WATCH: Keith Ellison Reduced to Stammering Mess as Reporter Nails Him on Racism

Democratic Rep. Keith Ellison of Minnesota is perfectly happy calling President Donald Trump a racist.

When it comes to exposing his racist past, however, he’s a lot less happy with being called out on it on national television.

The incident occurred as Ellison was being interviewed by CNN’s Jake Tapper about the Supreme Court upholding the Trump administration’s travel ban.

When Ellison, a Muslim, called the ruling “bigoted” since several of the nations on the list were Muslim-majority countries, Tapper noted that two countries on the ban weren’t Muslim-majority — North Korea and Venezuela. Ellison called North Korea a “red herring.”

“He said he wanted a complete and total shutdown of Muslim entry into the country,” Ellison said. “He didn’t get the complete and total shutdown but he got something and he’s celebrating that fact right now.” – READ MORE

