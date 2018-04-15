WATCH: Keith Ellison Claims ‘Women Are Dying’ Because Democrats ‘Are Losing Elections’ — Yes, Really

On Friday, Democratic National Committee Vice Chair Rep. Keith Ellison (D-Minn.) spoke at the Progressive Change Campaign Committee’s National Candidate Training and had some bold words for the audience when he took the stage.

“Did you know that in Missouri and in Texas and maybe other places, maternal mortality has risen?” he asked the audience.

Ellison added:

“Women are dying because we are losing elections. We don’t have the right to lose a damn election. We have to win. We have to win.” – READ MORE

