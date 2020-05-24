WATCH: Kayleigh McEnany Uses Slide Show To School Reporters On Obama Admin’s Flynn ‘Unmasking’ Scandal

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany shredded journalists during Friday’s press briefing for not questioning former Obama administration officials over the Flynn unmasking scandal, saying that if the Trump administration did what the Obama administration did, journalists would be all over it.

McEnany’s comments come after it was revealed last week that numerous former top officials in the Obama administration unmasked then-incoming national security adviser Michael Flynn and someone appeared to have illegally leaked his name to the media.

.@PressSec @kayleighmcenany brought visual aids today to assist the White House Press corps in what questions they should be asking Barack Obama about why General Flynn was unmasked. 🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/FQ475dZOJt — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) May 22, 2020

“I laid out a series of questions that any good journalist would want to answer about why people were unmasked and all sorts of questions, and I just wanted to follow up with you guys on that,” McEnany said. “Did anyone take it upon themselves to pose any questions about Michael Flynn and unmasking to President Obama’s spokesperson?”

“Oh, not a single journalist has posed that question?” McEnany continued, as ABC reporter Jonathan Karl tried to interrupt. “Okay, so I would like lay out a series of questions and perhaps if I write them out in a slide format, maybe we’re visual learners, and you guys will follow up with journalistic curiosity.” – READ MORE

