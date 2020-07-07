WATCH: Kayleigh McEnany scolds reporters for not asking about deadly weekend of violence across America

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany scolded reporters during Monday’s press briefing for failing to ask a single question about a violent weekend that saw an 8-year-old girl die in Atlanta, as the nation saw a surge in gun violence.

“I’d end with this, I was asked probably 12 questions about the Confederate flag, this president is focused on action and I’m a little dismayed that I didn’t receive one question on the deaths that we got in this country this weekend,” McEnany said.

“I didn’t receive one question about New York City shootings doubling for the third-straight week… not one question. I didn’t receive one question about five children who were killed,” McEnany said.

“I’ll leave you with this remark by a dad. It broke my heart, a dad of an 8-year-old last in Atlanta this weekend, ‘They say Black lives matter. You killed a child, she didn’t do nothing to nobody.’”

McEnany then said, “We need to be focused on securing our streets, making sure no lives are lost, because all black lives matter, that of David Dorn and that of this 8-year-old girl. Thank you.”

McEnany – who spent much of the press briefing responding to questions about a tweet President Trump sent earlier in the day about NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace – quickly left the stage after condemning reporters. – READ MORE

