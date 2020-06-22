WATCH: Kayleigh McEnany Calls Out Media For Double Standard In Covering Protests Vs. Trump Rally

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany called out on Friday the media’s double standard in how it has covered left-wing protests in recent weeks versus how it has covered President Donald Trump’s upcoming rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

.@PressSec Calls out the Mainstream Media’s inconsistent coverage of protests vs. Trump rallies. pic.twitter.com/404prKMJUS — Benny (@bennyjohnson) June 19, 2020

“One thing I would note, and I think it’s just very important especially as we go into the weekend and we begin to look at some of the news coverage out there, is that I would encourage all of you to cover the protests in the same way that you cover the rallygoers,” McEnany said. “It’s really quite something when you look at this extraordinary video by Media Research Center and Newsbusters where you have multiple hosts on MSNBC, CNN, and CBS boasting about the ‘massive crowd, I mean massive, tens of thousands of people, thousands and thousands, up to 200,000 people,’ they exuberantly exclaim, but then they have grave concerns about the size of the Trump rallies.” – READ MORE

