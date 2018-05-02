WATCH: Kathy Griffin Issues Shock ‘Date Rape’ Trump Statement

“By the way, I take the apology back,” she told “The View” co-hosts flippantly. “F*** him. “And the sons, the sons, Don Jr. and Eric, or as I call them, ‘Eddie Munster’ and ‘Date Rape.’”

Check out the beginning of Griffin’s performance on “The View” here.

The changed tone is probably because Griffin realized that when she groveled for forgiveness, she’d actually underestimated the degree to which coastal liberals in this country have committed themselves to opposing Trump no matter how successful he might be.

But now that she’s back in full Trump-despising mode, Griffin is reaping the benefits. She even made a point of telling the shrews on “The View” that she’d sold out New York’s Carnegie Hall for an upcoming show, eliciting a round of applause from the trained seals in the audience – READ MORE

