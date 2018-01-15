WATCH: Kasich Takes CNN to Task for Bad Trump Coverage

After President Donald Trump’s bipartisan meeting on immigration reform this week — and a certain utterance by the commander in chief that quickly went viral — CNN seemed to have transmogrified itself from its self-described mantle as “The Most Trusted Name in News” into “The S***hole Channel.”

However, during a Friday appearance on CNN with Jake Tapper, Kasich turned on CNN when the network tried to get him to call the president racist, instead saying CNN was wasting its time on a single frivolous expletive.

The fun began when Tapper asked Kasich “what it would take” for the Ohio governor to call the president racist.

“I’m not a name-caller,” Kasich responded. “What would it take? I’m not into name-calling.” – READ MORE

Liberals claim to be “tolerant” and “inclusive” — until someone dares to disagree with them.

That hypocrisy was on full display during a recent exchange on CNN, when a leftist anti-Trump “Republican” lashed out at a fellow guest with threats for not having the same views.

Rick Wilson is a GOP political strategist, but he’s also a notorious “never Trumper” who has made vile attacks on supporters of the president in the past.

Wilson was up to his old dirty tricks on Thursday, when another panelist named John Fredericks stated that the president’s recent “s**thole” comment about nations was about the economic reality of those countries, not race.

Things got heated quickly, after the anti-Trumper all but called his fellow guest a KKK member. Wilson flippantly told Fredericks to “go on Amazon, order yourself a pointy white hat, head down to Home Depot and get the wood to build a burning cross.” – READ MORE

CNN stepped way over the line Thursday night calling the President of the United State Donald Trump a racist.

But that’s not even the worst of it. A CNN panel member dropped the “N” word.

Twice.

Then dropped the “S” word to describe Latinos.

And Asians another vicious slur.

CNN’s Don Lemon also called most of white America racists and Trump supporters racists too.

All based on a hearsay newspaper article in a fake news Washington Post.

Lemon was unhinged and deranged, almost at one point openly threatening Trump supporters.

Lemon was seemingly bordering on tears at times, like a scorn prom queen.

Anyone who is not mad about Trump’s alleged comments — where he supposedly called Haiti a “shithole” — is also a racist, according to Lemon’s lucid rant.

This broadcast was a complete disgrace and beyond shocking for all Patriots.