WATCH: Kashuv Reveals What School Officials Did to Him During Interrogation Over Trip to Gun Range

Recently, Parkland student and pro-gun activist Kyle Kashuv did something that is legal and routine: He went to a shooting range with his father.

But law enforcement instantly treated the young man as a criminal. During his Tuesday appearance with Tucker Carlson on Fox News, the Parkland survivor said he was treated like a suspect and “interrogated” for doing the same thing as millions of Americans.

“It was an interrogation. It was a clear attempt to intimidate me,” Kashuv told Carlson. “They used very, very, very harsh interrogation tactics against me,”

The student pointed out there was nothing against the law or even suspicious about a trip to a gun range with a responsible parent.

“I mean, at the end of the day I went shooting with my dad at a gun range,” Kashuv said. “I mean, I did everything peacefully. And I went shooting with my dad and I did absolutely nothing wrong.” – READ MORE

