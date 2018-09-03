WATCH: Kanye West Praises Trump, Says Run for President ‘100 Percent Could Happen’ in 2024

Rapper Kanye West continued his vocal support for President Trump in a recent radio interview and also said that he would consider running for office in 2024.

Speaking with Power 92.3 FM in Chicago, West said that he is seriously considering running for the presidency.

“Yes. It 100 percent could happen. 2024,” he said.

The superstar rapper added that he wouldn’t “try” to run for president, and that if he decides to do so “it will be done.”- READ MORE

On a recent visit to Chicago, Kanye West stopped to take a brief interview with reporters about the state of the city, which has suffered from spates of violence and labors under a massive budget deficit. There were with over 70 shootings during the first weekend of August alone.

West said he plans on returning regularly to his hometown because he believes he can contribute to some of the important work being done in the city.

.@kanyewest told us this morning he plans to spend more time in Chicago: “I believe there’s some work that I can contribute to” pic.twitter.com/23uS6BkbOa — FOX 32 News (@fox32news) August 29, 2018

Obama was in office for eight years and nothing in Chicago changed. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018

In April, Kanye took to Twitter to express his frustration with Chicago, saying “Obama was in office for eight years and nothing in Chicago changed.” – READ MORE