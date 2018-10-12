Politics TV
WATCH: KANYE CHIDES REPORTER FOR TRYING TO ASK MORE THAN ONE QUESTION
Rapper Kanye West chided a reporter in the Oval Office on Thursday for trying to ask more than one question during his meeting with President Donald Trump.
Kanye West to @jonkarl: “I don’t answer questions in simple sound bites. You are tasting a fine wine. It has multiple notes to it.” pic.twitter.com/7oAu0MIBkl
— CSPAN (@cspan) October 11, 2018
Kanye, Jim Brown, and President Trump held a working lunch on Thursday to address prison reform and other issues. After a 10-minute long soliloquy about a number of topics, Kanye took questions from reporters. – READ MORE
President Donald Trump and rapper Kanye West spoke to reporters in the Oval Office Thursday afternoon before their lunch meeting.
Kanye West: “The problem is illegal guns, illegal guns is the problem. Not legal guns. We have the right to bear arms.” pic.twitter.com/Mo1TPm6ep0
— Fox News (@FoxNews) October 11, 2018
West, who has sparked outrage from some on the left with his outspoken support for the president, riffed on a series of topics, including racism, tax breaks, education, prison reform and gun control.– READ MORE