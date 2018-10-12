    True Pundit

    WATCH: KANYE CHIDES REPORTER FOR TRYING TO ASK MORE THAN ONE QUESTION

    Posted on
    Rapper Kanye West chided a reporter in the Oval Office on Thursday for trying to ask more than one question during his meeting with President Donald Trump.

    Kanye, Jim Brown, and President Trump held a working lunch on Thursday to address prison reform and other issues. After a 10-minute long soliloquy about a number of topics, Kanye took questions from reporters. – READ MORE

    President Donald Trump and rapper Kanye West spoke to reporters in the Oval Office Thursday afternoon before their lunch meeting.

    West, who has sparked outrage from some on the left with his outspoken support for the president, riffed on a series of topics, including racism, tax breaks, education, prison reform and gun control.READ MORE

