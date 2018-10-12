WATCH: KANYE CHIDES REPORTER FOR TRYING TO ASK MORE THAN ONE QUESTION

Rapper Kanye West chided a reporter in the Oval Office on Thursday for trying to ask more than one question during his meeting with President Donald Trump.

Kanye West to @jonkarl: “I don’t answer questions in simple sound bites. You are tasting a fine wine. It has multiple notes to it.” pic.twitter.com/7oAu0MIBkl — CSPAN (@cspan) October 11, 2018

Kanye, Jim Brown, and President Trump held a working lunch on Thursday to address prison reform and other issues. After a 10-minute long soliloquy about a number of topics, Kanye took questions from reporters. – READ MORE

