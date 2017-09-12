WATCH: Kamala Harris Refuses to Say Whether Felony Conviction Should Disqualify a Senator From Serving

True Pundit

Sen. Kamala Harris (D., Calif.) on Friday joined many of her Democratic Senate colleagues in refusing to say whether Sen. Bob Menendez (D., N.J.) should continue serving if he is convicted on corruption charges.

A Republican tracker asked Harris if convicted felons should be able to serve in the Senate while she was in Ohio this past weekend, and the senator stayed silent. Harris, who some consider a possible 2020 presidential candidate, had a slate of fundraisers with Sen. Sherrod Brown (D., Ohio), and she kept quiet about Menendez as she entered and exited those events.

“Senator Harris, should a convicted felon be allowed to serve in the Senate?” the tracker asked. He repeated the question at five different times and locations but never heard from the California senator. – READ MORE

  • yurlittledog2

    Kamala…. Not Answering Questions I hope your Not surprised. Any U.S.Representative that is charged with a Felony or even Misdemeanor Corruption Charges or Violation of The Constitution should be FIRED due to the Fact They Violated Public Trust and have shown their willingness to pursue Lawlessness..Sen.Menendez is eligible for DUE PROCESS the process Dems have Denied to Conservatives and Americans In general.This Sen.Menendez is the same one who took an Email from Chelsea Clinton on what Questions to ask Hillary Clinton during Benghazi Hearings HE CHAIRED and literally let Hillary walk free. Sen.Menendez should be investigated for OBSTRUCTION OF JUSTICE.Bottom line he is a CRIMINAL AND SHOULD BE FIRED !!

  • mr macc

    he’s being punished by dems – for standing up to obama –

  • yurlittledog2

    REALLY??? STEP AWAY FROM THE BONG !!!

  • Harleyrose

    Ashy! Kamala is way more ashy-complected than she was a few years ago. She actually used to be quite attractive.
    Who was it said as black people lose their soul, they get ashy?