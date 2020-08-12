WATCH: Kamala Harris Once Laughed Hysterically After Joking About Killing President Trump

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) once made waves following an appearance on Ellen, where she laughed hysterically after joking about killing President Trump during a rapid-fire question session with host Ellen DeGeneres.

At the time of the appearance, April 2018, Harris remained mum on her presidential aspirations but answered a series of amusing questions about her first celebrity crush, nicknames, and the most “rebellious” thing she did as a teen. Then DeGeneres asked, “If you had to be stuck in an elevator with either President Trump, Mike Pence, or Jeff Sessions, who would it be?”

WATCH Kamala Harris joke about killing Trump, Pence and Sessions on Ellen… and everyone laughs. Could you imagine what the reaction would be if any of those men said the same thing about her?!?! pic.twitter.com/eaZ23MveLD — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) April 6, 2018

Harris looked away then responded, “Does one of us have to come out alive?” laughing hysterically at her own answer. The audience roared with laughter as DeGeneres put down her questions to clap her hands – READ MORE

