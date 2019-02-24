WATCH: Kamala Harris Ignores Reporters Firing Questions About Smollett Case

On Thursday, after leaving a meeting with Rev. Al Sharpton in Harlem, New York, Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) ignored questions hurled at her about the Jussie Smollett case as she headed to her car.

MOMENTS AGO: Sen. Kamala Harris ignores questions on Jussie Smollett case after dining with Rev. Al Sharpton in NYC https://t.co/KTebfRW6GJ pic.twitter.com/BHA0hgqwZy — The Hill (@thehill) February 21, 2019

Harris had tweeted her support for Smollett within hours of him claiming he had been attacked by two Trump supporters last month. Harris tweeted, “.@JussieSmollett is one of the kindest, most gentle human beings I know. I’m praying for his quick recovery. This was an attempted modern day lynching. No one should have to fear for their life because of their sexuality or color of their skin. We must confront this hate.”

.@JussieSmollett is one of the kindest, most gentle human beings I know. I’m praying for his quick recovery. This was an attempted modern day lynching. No one should have to fear for their life because of their sexuality or color of their skin. We must confront this hate. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) January 29, 2019

By this Monday, as evidence mounted that Smollett's story was unraveling, Harris had changed her tune, telling reporters, "I will say this about that case. I think that the facts are still unfolding, and I'm very concerned about the initial allegation that he made about what might have happened. … And it's something we should all take seriously whenever anyone alleges that kind of behavior, but there should be an investigation. And I think that once the investigation has concluded then we can all comment, but I'm not going to comment until I know the outcome of the investigation."